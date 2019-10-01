SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Cruz County police are searching for a 50-year-old man who they say was kidnapped from his Pleasure Point home during a crime.
The victim, Atre Tushar, was last seen getting into his white BMW with California license plate 7CUG581. Police say the kidnapping happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Pleasure Point Drive.
If you have any information on the location of Tushar or his vehicle, please call 911.
Santa Cruz Co. police searching for 50-year-old kidnapping victim
KIDNAPPING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News