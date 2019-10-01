Santa Cruz Co. police searching for 50-year-old kidnapping victim

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Cruz County police are searching for a 50-year-old man who they say was kidnapped from his Pleasure Point home during a crime.The victim, Atre Tushar, was last seen getting into his white BMW with California license plate 7CUG581. Police say the kidnapping happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Pleasure Point Drive.If you have any information on the location of Tushar or his vehicle, please call 911.