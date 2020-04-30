Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Santa Cruz County officials to give update on shelter-in-place order

By Alix Martichoux
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Cruz County public health officials are holding a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss an updated shelter-in-place order amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Newsom to order all California beaches closed after seeing SoCal crowds

Santa Cruz County's shelter-in-place order is currently set to expire on May 3. Earlier this week, six Bay Area counties announced an extension of their stay-at-home orders through the end of May.

On Wednesday, the six counties also announced rollbacks of a few shelter-in-place restrictions, opening the door for more outdoor activities and a few businesses to reopen starting on May 4.

RELATED: 6 Bay Area counties relax some shelter-in-place restrictions; here are changes starting May 4

Santa Cruz hasn't been hit nearly as hard by the virus as neighboring Santa Clara County. As of Thursday morning, there were 131 known COVID-19 cases in Santa Cruz, compared to 2,134 in Santa Clara.

Two people in Santa Cruz County have been killed by the virus.

