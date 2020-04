WATCH TODAY: Santa Cruz County officials to give update on shelter-in-place order

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Cruz County public health officials are holding a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss an updated shelter-in-place order amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube Santa Cruz County's shelter-in-place order is currently set to expire on May 3. Earlier this week, six Bay Area counties announced an extension of their stay-at-home orders through the end of May.On Wednesday, the six counties also announced rollbacks of a few shelter-in-place restrictions , opening the door for more outdoor activities and a few businesses to reopen starting on May 4.Santa Cruz hasn't been hit nearly as hard by the virus as neighboring Santa Clara County. As of Thursday morning, there were 131 known COVID-19 cases in Santa Cruz, compared to 2,134 in Santa Clara.Two people in Santa Cruz County have been killed by the virus.