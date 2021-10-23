Highway 17 in Santa Cruz Co. reopens after police activity reported, CHP says

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County has reopened after police activity caused all lanes to shut down early Saturday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol says.

The agency tweeted "out of abundance of caution for public safety" the highway is closed from Summit Rd. to Sugarloaf Rd just after 2p.m.



It's unknown what incident caused the shutdown in both directions.



