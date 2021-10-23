Highway 17 in Santa Cruz Co. reopens after police activity reported, CHP says

The agency tweeted "out of abundance of caution for public safety" the highway is closed from Summit Rd. to Sugarloaf Rd just after 2p.m.
Highway 17 is now open. https://t.co/z6uSiadsIr— CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) October 23, 2021
It's unknown what incident caused the shutdown in both directions.
Police activity on Highway 17 south of the Summit. Out of an abundance of caution for public safety, Highway 17 is closed in both directions.— CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) October 23, 2021
Highway 17 is closed from Summit Rd. to Sugarloaf Rd. Unknown ETO.