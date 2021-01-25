Weather

Evacuations ordered in Santa Cruz County ahead of storm, possible mudslides

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- CAL FIRE has ordered evacuation effective immediately for parts of Santa Cruz County due to an "upcoming atmospheric river and potential for debris flow."

Several zones of Boulder Creek, Ben Lomond and Felton are under order to evacuate.



Additional areas of the San Lorenzo Valley, the north coast of Santa Cruz County and Davenport are still under a warning to evacuate.

The National Weather Service is expecting anywhere from eight to twelve inches of rain over the course of the storm.

An atmospheric river will impact the Bay Area Tuesday through Thursday bringing heavy rain and gusty winds, according to ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma.

"This is the first real threat this winter for debris flows over our area burn scars from the 2020 wildfire season," Tuma says.

A Flash Flood Watch will begin Tuesday afternoon in the North Bay and Santa Cruz Mountain.


