Evacuations ordered in Santa Cruz County ahead of storm, possible mudslides

Several zones of Boulder Creek, Ben Lomond and Felton are under order to evacuate.
‼️ Evacuation Orders Issued for Areas in Santa Cruz County‼️— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 25, 2021
Additional areas of the San Lorenzo Valley, the north coast of Santa Cruz County and Davenport are still under a warning to evacuate.
The National Weather Service is expecting anywhere from eight to twelve inches of rain over the course of the storm.
An atmospheric river will impact the Bay Area Tuesday through Thursday bringing heavy rain and gusty winds, according to ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma.
"This is the first real threat this winter for debris flows over our area burn scars from the 2020 wildfire season," Tuma says.
A Flash Flood Watch will begin Tuesday afternoon in the North Bay and Santa Cruz Mountain.
A Flash Flood Watch has now been posted for the North Bay and the Santa Cruz Mountains beginning Tuesday afternoon. This is the first real threat this winter for debris flows over our area burn scars from the 2020 wildfire season. pic.twitter.com/W74oW3zCA5— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) January 25, 2021
‼️Additional Evacuation Warning‼️ Issued for Area of Santa Cruz County— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 25, 2021
Evacuation Warnings Issued for Areas in Santa Cruz County— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 25, 2021
