Wildfires in Santa Cruz, San Mateo Counties explode to 40,000 acres

By
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The CZU Lightning Complex fires exploded in size to 40,000 acres in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties. At least 20 structures have been destroyed and 8,000 are threatened and there is zero percent containment.

Overnight, several homes burned to the ground in the Santa Cruz Mountains early this morning in the town of Bonny Doon The houses are on Empire Grade Road. The fire is part of the CZU Lightning Complex burning in Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Track wildfires across Bay Area, other parts of California

There are mandatory evacuations from Davenport south to the Santa Cruz city limits. Also throughout the northern part of the county including Boulder Creek, Bonny Doon and North Coast. Residents of Ben Lomand and Lompico were ordered to evacuate late last night.

On the Peninsula, the fires are also forcing evacuations across San Mateo County. The orders include the communities of Loma Mar, Dearborn Park, Butano State Park, Pescadero Creek County Park and surrounding areas.

