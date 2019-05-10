Santa Cruz Police arrest man suspected of punching woman on sidewalk

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Police have arrested the man they say was caught on camera hitting a woman while she was walking on a sidewalk in Santa Cruz.Police released surveillance video of the incident.This happened on April 27, 2019, near Pacific Avenue and Birch Lane, around 2:45 p.m.Police say the man walked up behind the woman and tapped her shoulder. When she turned around, he hit her in the face and called her a derogatory name. He took off running.The woman's nose and forehead were hurt. Family members took her to a hospital.Police have identified the man they've arrested as 38-year-old Justin Schreiber. Shortly after investigators released the video Thursday, a police officer spotted Schreiber and spoke with him. A detective later spoke with him as well. During the investigation, police say the woman identified Schreiber as the person who hit her. He's been arrested for felony battery and being under the influence.