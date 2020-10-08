Community & Events

Here's how Santa will modify mall visits this holiday season during coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Santa Claus and his helpers will maintain social distancing guidelines as they visit from the North Pole this year.

Santa, elves and reindeers will modify their usual routines during their holiday photo-ops.

Brookfield Properties says it will offer a "touchless experience" with Santas at 135 malls across the country.

Bay Area locations are Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco and Southland Mall in Hayward.

Both malls will open their holiday scenes on November 20.

Some visitors will be able to see Santa behind plexiglass. In other locations, Santa will be behind a giant picture frame, snow globe or seated in a large sleigh.

The sets will be equipped with hand sanitizing stations at entrance and exit areas and deep cleaning will be done daily.

He will also be wearing a mask here in California and other states that require them.

If you would prefer not to head into malls, Brookfield will be offering virtual visits with Santa, starting Nov. 1.

At ExperienceJingleRing.com, you can make a reservation to see Santa and record your time with him.

