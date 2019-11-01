Santa Rosa child evacuees treated for Kincade Fire smoke exposure doing better

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- The fire may be contained with no injuries or fatalities, but the stress on evacuees is real and harder to measure.Earlier this week, we introduced you to a family of nine forced to squeeze into a single trailer. The smoke exposure got them all sick, including two young children."Moms of little ones, make sure you don't just have tanks filled, but Tylenol, a lot of liquid for the kids," said Tina Guerrero, after her 3-year-old and 6-month-old got sick from smoke exposure.She was evacuated from her Santa Rosa home, Friday night. For nearly a week, her family of nine were forced from different homes, had to squeeze into this trailer. The smoke exposure, tight quarters and restless nights led to a domino effect of sickness that sent her two babies to the hospital."She wouldn't stop coughing and coughing and coughing. It was hard with so many of us living in the trailer, trying keep the door closed," she said.Dr. Bill Isenberg is Vice President of Patient Safety at Sutter Health. Many of their hospitals have been serving those affected by the Kincade Fire.We saw an increase number of patients with respiratory illness coming into our centers all over the Bay Area," he said. "For people right on the edge, this little bit of particulate can push them right over."So far, no injuries or fatalities from the Kincade Fire but harder to count - how many got sick just from smoke exposure.Guerrero's family not only had to worry about evacuation. Soon after, they were scrambling for a hospital and a pharmacy that wasn't closed or packed."Patience moms, we had to wait about 3 hours for our prescription to be filled," said Guerrero.That's why Dr. Isenberg can't get this message out enough, take the smoke seriously."Go out only when you need to, stay hydrated and get a flu shot, " he said.Paloma, 17, who originally gave us the tour of her family's RV, has been following that advice. But on Thursday, she can finally get a little fresh air."So happy, been dying to get back home," she said.