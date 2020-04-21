Santa Rosa police searching for 2 missing boys

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- The Santa Rosa Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two missing children last seen on Monday evening.The children, identified as 10-year-old Wesley Auten and 12-year-old Isaac Flores, were last seen at about 6 p.m. leaving their homes on Dennis Lane, according to police.They are believed to have left on their own with a white 50cc mini-style dirt bike. Police said an area resident last saw them in the area of a 7-Eleven on West Steele Lane.Auten is described as being 4 feet, 5 inches tall with long blonde hair and blue eyes, weighing around 85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white/black shirt and black pants.Flores is described as being 4 feet, 5 inches tall with short black hair and hazel eyes, weighing around 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Under Amour shirt and Adidas sweatpants.Anyone who sees the kids is asked to call 911 or Santa Rosa police at (707) 528-5222.