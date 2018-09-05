Santa Rosa police searching for missing 2-year-old

The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for missing 2-year-old Shantelli Corrales, last seen in the area of Orville Drive and Yeager Street.Shantelli is described as a 2-year-old Hispanic female with short black hair and brown eyes.Police say she was last seen at the scene of an incident that happened at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. She's believed to have been taken by a family member involved in the incident.Officials say they don't believe she's in any immediate danger but need to find her to check on her welfare and safety.If you see Shantelli or have information on her whereabouts, please call the Santa Rosa Police Department at 707-528-5222 or call the tip line at 707-543-4040.