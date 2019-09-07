Santa Rosa police visit 2-year-old girl recovering after hit-and-run

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A 2-year-old girl who was struck by a suspected drunk driver in July has almost fully recovered.
On Friday, the Santa Rosa Police officers who responded to the scene that day visited Saphira Howerton. They brought her some gifts and enjoyed some time together.
Saphira had been taken to the hospital with major injuries.
Police arrested the suspect for felony hit-and-run and felony DUI.
