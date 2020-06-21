Police: Woman assaulted, car vandalized as she drove through protest in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Rosa Police Officers are investigating a reported assault and vehicle vandal involving a woman who allegedly drove through a crowd during a protest near the department on Saturday night.At approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a driver saying her vehicle had been vandalized by a group of protesters, and one of them had punched her in the face.At the same time, several protesters involved in the peaceful demonstration "Santa Rosa 24-Hour Protest for Peace and Justice" called to report that a white SUV had just driven recklessly through the crowd near the department on Sonoma Avenue.The caller said that some protesters may have been hit by the vehicle, according to department officials.The driver of the white SUV told Santa Rosa PD that driving through the crowd was unintentional, adding that she was unaware about the planned protest, and had just gotten off work nearby. She stated that when she suddenly saw the group on the dim road, she pulled over as far to the right of the roadway as she could, thinking the crowd would let her through.Police say at one point "someone threw a skateboard and a bicycle at her vehicle and broke her windshield," later being followed and punched in the face by a man on a bike.Santa Rosa Police are still investigating the case and have not yet been contacted by anyone who said they were struck by the vehicle during this incident. The suspect who assaulted the driver has not been apprehended.