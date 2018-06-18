Santa Rosa residents fear grass fires could lead to disaster

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say someone intentionally set more than a dozen fires over the weekend, just south of an area devastated by the North Bay wildfires. (KGO-TV)

By Kate Larsen
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Police say someone intentionally set more than a dozen fires over the weekend, just south of an area devastated by the North Bay wildfires.

Eva Urdaneta lives on a cul-de-sac in Santa Rosa. Her house is on one side of West 6th Street and a bike path is on the other side, which is where someone was lighting fires over the weekend. If the fire had spread, Eva says it could have trapped her inside her home, "you see it's a circle in here and we can not get anywhere." Eva added, "we don't know what to do with these types of people. I heard that it's sometimes our homeless, but I don't see anything."

Investigators say someone set the fires around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, which reminded Eva of the fires in October, which also started late at night and burned her sister's home in Coffey Park. "If they are playing with fire, we can lose lives."

RELATED: Santa Rosa police announce reward in effort to find arsonist

Video from Drone View 7 shows the path Saturday's arsonist took, lighting 13 fires within an hour, next to the railroad tracks along Hearn Avenue and along the Santa Rosa Creek trail. Police believe the arsonist was riding a bicycle. "Based upon how quickly the fires started, the frequency, the location, it would be very hard for someone to move that fast on foot and start the fires," said Sgt Marcus Sprague with the San Rosa Police Department.

"It worries me," said Steven Shaw who lives on Glenbrook Drive. "It's dry back there in the creek area and our house is pretty close." Several of the fires burned in the creek bed behind his home. "I hope the police are going to take care of it and I heard they were looking for people."

Police are canvassing the area for potential witnesses and announced a $2,500 reward on Monday for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of whoever started the fires. The reward is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Take Back Our Community Program.

For more information on the Sonoma County Alliance, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firefirefirefighterssonoma countywildfireinvestigationarsonarson investigationNorth Bay FiresSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Santa Rosa police announce reward in effort to find arsonist
Multiple grass fires extinguished in Santa Rosa
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News