Santa Claus visits astronauts at International Space Station during trip around the world

Santa Claus is making his way around the world as he works to deliver Christmas gifts to children across the globe.

Santa even visited the astronauts aboard the International Space Station.



NORAD released video of Santa and his reindeer flying around the ISS during his trip.

NORAD Santa tracker LIVE: See where Ol' Saint Nick is now

Santa's suit is magical, so he doesn't require a spacesuit, but he does have a special astronaut helmet!

NORAD has been tracking Santa for 65 years.

The tradition began in 1955 when the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center started receiving calls from children asking about Santa's whereabouts due to a newspaper mistake that listed the wrong number for the North Pole.
