Society

San Diego college student among Canadians, Iranians killed in Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

SAN FRANCISCO -- One of the 176 killed in the deadly Ukrainian airline crash in Iran on Wednesday was a San Diego college student.

Sara Saadat was born in Iran, but moved to Canada. She came to San Diego last fall to study at Alliant International University and was studying to become a clinical psychologist.

She was traveling with her mother and sister Wednesday on Flight 752 when it went down minutes after take-off.

Her close friend, Reyaan Shuiab is heartbroken.

"She was really goofy, she would make me dance in the car and sing along to songs," Shuiab said. "It is something that I think I'm still in denial, overtime I wake up I'm questioning if it really happened."

Shuiab described Sadaat with a "heart full of forgiveness, compassion, full of empathy.

RELATED: Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner, killing 176

Iranian Armed Forces admitted they had shot down the Boeing 737 by mistake.

That follows a report from U.S. intelligence that determined the plane had been hit by Iran's own anti-aircraft missiles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyukrainestudent diesirancollege studentairplane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News