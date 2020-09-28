Sports

2 women coaches, woman referee share field to make NFL history

CLEVELAND, OH -- Sunday's NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Football Team marked the first time two female coaches were on the sideline with a female official on the field.

Jennifer King is on Washington's staff, while Callie Brownson is the chief of staff for Stefanski. Sarah Thomas was the down judge.

"It's cool and about time that there's some gender equity in this sport," said Rivera, who first hired King in Carolina. "Women love this game and a lot of them want to play this game and they play it. A lot of them want to coach it and they're coaching it.

King grew up in Rockingham County, North Carolina, and went to Greensboro College. She's the NFL's first full-time Black female coach.

"All we're doing is just creating opportunities for people who deserve it," Rivera said.

Cleveland defeated Washington 34-20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflsportswomen
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wildfires burning in North Bay prompt mandatory evacuations
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
Bay Area air quality impacted by North Bay wildfire
Napa Co. residents describe terrifying escape from Glass Fire
Path of destruction: Aerial view of Napa County's Glass Fire
Two 3.4 magnitude earthquakes hit Milpitas Sunday
Show More
Federal judge postpones Trump ban on popular app TikTok
AccuWeather forecast: Red Flag Warning remains in effect overnight
49ers legend Joe Montana saves grandchild from suspected home intruder
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
Red Flag Warning issued for Bay Area amid heat wave
More TOP STORIES News