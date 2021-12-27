Sausalito neighborhood on edge over mudslide concerns

"We didn't hear anything," said Rick Schulze.
Schulze says it was a silent night on Christmas Eve, when parts of a Sausalito hillside gave way, behind Rick's house, sending mud and debris down onto Bridgeway Avenue. The mayor says the slide happened on city property. Public Works crews covered the hill with tarps and determined no homes were at risk.
Mudslide in Sausalito off Bridgeway Ave, neighbors say slides have happened in same spot before. @LiveDoppler7 pic.twitter.com/NJ3Et2flW6— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) December 27, 2021
But Schulze says, another slide happened in the same spot several years ago and more rain is on the way.
"It's a bit of a concern, I know we're going to get a good drenching going forward. I have no idea how stable that hillside is, obviously not that stable," Schulze said.
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
"It sounded like a freight train, 3 am on Valentine's Day," said Nina Meister.
Sausalito homeowner Nina Meister, lives only feet away from where a massive mudslide knocked a home off its foundation and carried cars downhill in 2019. Amazingly no one was killed.
Now almost three years later, the city has installed this large pipe running uphill to funnel stormwater, but neighbors say they were hoping for more.
"I feel like they're not done, it's really ugly, when it dries out it will be another fire hazard, no trees," Meister added.
RELATED: Bay Area residents enjoy rare snow on Mt. Hamilton as region blanketed with several inches
Firefighters will be watching hillsides this week, leading into New Year's weekend.
"The ground is saturated, the infrastructure around can move too, trees, power lines, gas lines.. they could be impacted," said Battalion Chief Matt Bouchard from Southern Marin Fire Protection District.
Chief Bouchard says if you see earth starting to move, stay clear and call 911 right away.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
- VIDEO: Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast
- How to prepare your home for winter storms
- TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?
- Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days
- TIPS: Here's how to use sandbags and prevent flooding