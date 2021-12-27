Weather

Sausalito neighborhood on edge over mudslide concerns

By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Sausalito neighborhood on edge over mudslide concerns

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) -- With another approaching storm comes the possible threat of mudslides. One North Bay city is already cleaning up from a mudslide over the holiday weekend but some are worried it can only happen again.

"We didn't hear anything," said Rick Schulze.

Schulze says it was a silent night on Christmas Eve, when parts of a Sausalito hillside gave way, behind Rick's house, sending mud and debris down onto Bridgeway Avenue. The mayor says the slide happened on city property. Public Works crews covered the hill with tarps and determined no homes were at risk.



But Schulze says, another slide happened in the same spot several years ago and more rain is on the way.

"It's a bit of a concern, I know we're going to get a good drenching going forward. I have no idea how stable that hillside is, obviously not that stable," Schulze said.

LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

"It sounded like a freight train, 3 am on Valentine's Day," said Nina Meister.

Sausalito homeowner Nina Meister, lives only feet away from where a massive mudslide knocked a home off its foundation and carried cars downhill in 2019. Amazingly no one was killed.

Now almost three years later, the city has installed this large pipe running uphill to funnel stormwater, but neighbors say they were hoping for more.

"I feel like they're not done, it's really ugly, when it dries out it will be another fire hazard, no trees," Meister added.

RELATED: Bay Area residents enjoy rare snow on Mt. Hamilton as region blanketed with several inches

Firefighters will be watching hillsides this week, leading into New Year's weekend.

"The ground is saturated, the infrastructure around can move too, trees, power lines, gas lines.. they could be impacted," said Battalion Chief Matt Bouchard from Southern Marin Fire Protection District.

Chief Bouchard says if you see earth starting to move, stay clear and call 911 right away.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersausalitofloodinglandslidestormrainsausalito mudslidemudslide
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jury reaches verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Bay Area man drives nearly 1,000 miles to get home from Tahoe
COVID-19: SF tightens vaccine, indoor masking mandates
Marin family spending $1,500 to COVID test guests for NYE party
NFL legend, Raiders great John Madden dies unexpectedly at 85
New California laws that will take effect on Jan. 1
Show More
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Fewer support piles under revised SF Millennium Tower fix: Report
Report: Apple hands out $180K bonuses to keep top engineers
CA's COVID test positivity rate quadruples in last 2 weeks
San Francisco's New Year's Eve fireworks show canceled
More TOP STORIES News