6-year-old surprised with free Disney trip after using birthday money to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees

ALLENDALE, S.C. -- A young South Carolina boy who gave up his Disney trip to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees got a free trip to "The Most Magical Place On Earth."

Jermaine Bell and his family saved up a whole year in preparation to celebrate his seventh birthday at Walt Disney World. But then Hurricane Dorian hit and Bell decided to use the money to help others.

He spent the birthday money on hot dogs and supplies to feed evacuees fleeing the storm.

"I just wanted to give people something to eat, so they can get where they are going," Bell said.

Upon hearing of Bell's generosity and selflessness, Disney decided to give him and his family a free trip to the Magic Kingdom.

A Disney bus pulled up to Bell's house over the weekend and cast members surprised him with the news that his birthday trip was back on!

Hear more about Bell's birthday surprise Monday morning on GMA.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinahurricane doriangood samaritangood newsdisney world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SFO flight delays, cancellations increase on 2nd day of runway construction
San Francisco will offer $2.5B for PG&E's power grid
Rope resembling a noose found near Oakland elementary school
Arrest made in Lake County wildfire
British Airways strike looming
Raiders kick off season tonight on Monday Night Football on ABC
Richard Sherman's pick 6 energizes 49ers in 31-17 victory over Tampa Bay
Show More
Reports: Alameda native Keelan Doss returning to Raiders
Nearly 350 flights delayed or cancelled on day 1 of SFO runway closure
Neighbors evacuated during 6-hour police standoff with rape suspect in Vallejo
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary
More TOP STORIES News