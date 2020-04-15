Warriors star Stephen Curry launches COVID-19 resource page featuring interviews with Dr. Fauci

I had my team whip up some helpful info on all things COVID-19. Check out the resource guide we put together including Fauci highlights, a downloadable transcript and more. Educate yourself and continue to do your part! 🙏🏽 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 14, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While we wait to learn when sports may resume amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Warriors star Stephen Curry is using his platform for good.Tuesday he launched a COVID-19 resource page that includes key snippets of his interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.The site comes with a downloadable transcript and more tools to keep you informed.Curry posted to Twitter about the resource page, urging the public to, "educate yourself and continue to do your part!"