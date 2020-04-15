Coronavirus California

Warriors star Stephen Curry launches COVID-19 resource page featuring interviews with Dr. Fauci

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While we wait to learn when sports may resume amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Warriors star Stephen Curry is using his platform for good.

Tuesday he launched a COVID-19 resource page that includes key snippets of his interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Stephen Curry makes call to ICU nurse at Oakland hospital to say thanks

The site comes with a downloadable transcript and more tools to keep you informed.

Curry posted to Twitter about the resource page, urging the public to, "educate yourself and continue to do your part!"

Go here to check out the website.



