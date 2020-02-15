scams

Americans lost $201M to romance scams in 2019, FTC says

WASHINGTON -- Love is blind -- and scammers are taking advantage of that.

Americans lost more than $201 million to romance scams in 2019, up 40% from 2018, according to a new Federal Trade Commission report.

More than 25,000 consumers filed a report with the FTC about romance scams, a number that has nearly tripled since 2015.

Romance scammers prey on people looking for love on dating sites. They often start out sweet-talking their targets before asking for money for emergencies or travel. Their stories are often compelling, the FTC said.

"They might claim to be a doctor, a service member, or an oil rig worker living overseas. They want to make future plans with you. But then, something comes up and they ask you for money to help them out," said Cristina Miranda in an FTC blog post.

The FTC said these are the signs of a romance scammer:
  • They profess their love quickly. Often, they claim to be overseas for business or military service.
  • They ask for money and lure targets off dating sites.
  • They claim they need money for emergencies, including hospital bills and travel. They also say they can't visit because of an emergency.


    • The commission advises consumers to never send money or gifts to a love interest they've never met in person. Here's what you can do if you think you are the target of a romance scam:

  • Stop communicating with the person immediately.

  • Search online for the type of job the person says they have. See if other people have heard similar stories. For example, you could do a search for "oil rig scammer" or "US Army scammer."
  • Do a reverse image search of the person's profile picture. If it's associated with another name or with details that don't match up, it's a scam.
  • Never wire money to a stranger or pay anyone with gift cards. If someone asks you to wire money or pay with gift cards, report it to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    personal financescamsu.s. & worldscamconsumer concerns
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    SCAMS
    Fraudulent online pharmacies sell fake drugs, steal identities amid pandemic
    Millions lost in EDD scam by 'Scatter Canary' crime ring
    Michigan man arrested for N95 mask fraud, Bay Area victims
    Robocalls drop during pandemic
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
    Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
    AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
    Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
    Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
    Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
    Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
    Show More
    COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
    NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
    Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
    Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
    Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
    More TOP STORIES News