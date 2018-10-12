School bus ends up in backyard swimming pool after crash near Orlando

A school bus ended up partially submerged in a backyard swimming pool after a separate collision involving a Jeep outside Orlando. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. --
A school bus ended up partially submerged in a backyard swimming pool after a separate collision involving a Jeep on Friday morning outside Orlando, Florida.

The incident was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the Pine Hills area, where the driver of the Jeep swerved to avoid a dead cat and crashed, WFTV reported, citing the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver of that vehicle and three child passengers were transported to a hospital with non-serious injuries.

The school bus was being diverted from the initial crash site when it somehow slammed through a wooden fence and into the pool.

Neither the driver nor the nine children on the bus were hurt.
