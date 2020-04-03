Coronavirus Pandemic: How to talk to young children and teens about the end of school

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- You might have a young child who keeps asking: When am I going to see my friends again? Will I ever go back to school? Why is the school closed?
Or you might have a teen hiding out in their bedroom devastated about missing prom or graduation.
What do you say? How do you handle their questions?
For a short guide, ABC7's Kris Reyes spoke to child psychologist Sabrina Gabel and child development specialist Melanie Callen at their family therapy clinic in Burlingame, SeeSaw.
They gave us their best tips and words of wisdom for dealing with this very tough conversation.
Watch the full story above.
