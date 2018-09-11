School closed, evacuations called for Marin County wildfire

Despite earlier plans to open, fire official say Lagunitas School is closed for the day. Though the campus is unharmed, many staff members and students have been evacuated and are unable to get to the campus.
CLARIFICATION: despite earlier plans to hold school, superintendent has closed Lagunitas School for the day. School campus is unharmed, but many staff and students are evacuated and are unable report to work.— Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) September 11, 2018
The Irving Fire has burned 100 acres in the wooded area of Samuel P. Taylor State Park. That's just over a tenth of a square mile -- but the flames are already threatening more than 20 buildings.
People living on Mountain King Road, Portola Avenue and Alamo Road down to Barranca Way were urged to evacuate to Lagunitas School Monday night.
Road closures include all of Alamo Road and all of Arroyo Road and Sir Francis Drake between Nicasio Valley and Platform Bridge Road.
Additional crews and personnel are at the command center, being briefed on the #IrvingFire. pic.twitter.com/Dt6M8bAbas— Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) September 11, 2018
Marin County Fire says firefighters are dealing with steep terrain, but they are making progress. The fire is only 10 percent contained.
Satellite showing possible new fire start in Marin County. Near Hwy 1 and Sir Francis Drake Blvd. Dark purple is possible heat signature. #cawx pic.twitter.com/4Rb2x6Skwz— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 11, 2018
An evacuation order is in place for Mountain King Rd, Portola Ave and Alamo down to Barranca. Residents in that area should evacuate immediately to the Lagunitas School and wait for further information. Alamo Rd. will be closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/0eqevGsb83— Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) September 11, 2018
Reminder: monitor local news media outlets and follow any further instructions if given by Marin County Fire or Marin County Sheriff. Smoke may be strong in surrounding communities. The Fire Public Information Hotline has been updated: 415-473-7191 pic.twitter.com/0DoIAEBp1E— Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) September 11, 2018
#IrvingFire Update: Fire at 100 acres, 10% containment. Fire crews are dealing with very steep terrain, but beginning to build momentum on containment. Using a combination of bulldozers, hand crews, water tenders and engines in the firefight. #WestMarin pic.twitter.com/CYhy5m7kII— Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) September 11, 2018