There were no classes Monday at an Orinda high school, but dozens of students still went to campus to grieve for a classmate who died this weekend.Luca Gero, 16, died in a house fire early Sunday morning that also injured two other people and a firefighter.Crews responded to reports of the fire at 524 Moraga Way just before 4:00 a.m. When they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.Luca was a student at Miramonte High School. Counselors and staff were at the school today to provide support for people that knew her."This was a student who was loved by her classmates and her community. She will be deeply missed," said Miramonte High principal Julie Parks.About 75 students went to the school to deal with the loss. They wrote letters to Luca and created a poster with heartfelt messages."I just wrote that your smile is going to live on forever. Your radiance ill live on forever," said Emily, whose sister had a class with Luca.The school is planning a memorial for Luca on Sunday evening, before classes resume after the Thanksgiving break.