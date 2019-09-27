East Bay school officials trying to reschedule football game after threat

By Amy Hollyfield
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- School officials in the East Bay say they are trying to reschedule the football game between McClymonds High School and San Leandro High School.

"We are currently working with OUSD and coaches and administrative staff to find a time to play this game. They are working on it as we speak. There is not a game tonight," said Keziah Moss, the spokesperson for the San Leandro school district.

The game was called off after a threat was made about something happening at Friday night's game.

RELATED: Threat of gang violence forces East Bay school officials to cancel football games

"We were contacted by Oakland schools police department who said there is a threat originating from outside both school communities...a threat related to something that might happen at the game on Friday. In doing some of the research and out of an abundance of caution we originally worked with Oakland to cancel the game and now we are looking for a way to play it because it is important for the kids to play," Moss said.

No arrests have been made and no more detail about the threat was released.

"We aren't allowed to share details. At this point it was enough of a threat that we need to figure out another way to play this game safely," Moss said.
