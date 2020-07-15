Coronavirus California

Most California schools 'shouldn't reopen' if COVID-19 trends continue, state superintendent says

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With many California school districts just three or four weeks away from fall instruction, many are opting for full-time online distance learning. That's the smart move for much of the state, said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond in a virtual press conference Wednesday.

"I think that if school opened tomorrow, most of our districts would open in distance learning," said Thurmond. "And that is a decision that I think is a good decision if conditions don't change right now."

Last month, the California Department of Education released 62 pages of guidelines for districts on how to safely reopen.

"Since we've issued our guidance, conditions have changed dramatically," said Thurmond. "We know that in many communities throughout our state we're seeing high rates of infection in the community."

RELATED: Several South Bay school districts share plans to start school year with 'distance learning'

Two of the state's largest districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, have already announced they'll be doing distance learning exclusively in the fall. Several Bay Area school districts are doing the same.

Thurmond acknowledged the safest way forward for much of the state is to keep classrooms closed for now, and pivot to some in-person instruction if and when coronavirus conditions improve.

"As we've always said, safety is paramount," said Thurmond. "If it's not safe to do so, schools shouldn't reopen in a way that would put students or staff in harm's way."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniaface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirusschoolpublic schoolreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Meet the potential 'Bachelorette' cast
Beloved Disney fan Joshua Obra dies after battle with COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: Napa County approves COVID-19 citations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Study: Vaping can increase risk for COVID-19 complications
COVID-19 vaccine trial: Doctor says results are 'wonderful triumph'
Coronavirus updates: Napa County approves COVID-19 citations
Oklahoma's governor says he has tested positive for COVID-19
Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening and closing
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
Show More
Berkeley moves forward with 'omnibus motion' on police reform
Today is Tax Day: What to know about the July 15 deadline
ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites 'anti-Semitic' comments
Tow truck driver saves drowning woman in New Jersey
Alameda County files variance to keep outdoor dining open
More TOP STORIES News