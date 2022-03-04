Police: 2 shot at Kansas high school, suspect in custody

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH

Authorities say a suspect shot and wounded a school resource officer and an administrator Friday at Olathe East High School in Kansas. (KMBC)

OLATHE, Kansas -- A suspect shot and wounded a school resource officer and an administrator Friday at a suburban Kansas City high school, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the "office area" at Olathe East High School, Olathe police said in a tweet. A suspect has been taken into custody, police said, and there are no reports that students were injured.

Police didn't immediately release any information on the identity of the suspect or a motive.

Susan Burgett told The Associated Press she was panicked when she heard about a shooting at the school of her 16-year-old daughter, Emerson Burgett. Her daughter texted immediately to tell her she was safe.

"The first thought was to panic and imagine that there is a shooter in the hallway and kids screaming but that wasn't what happened thank God," she said while waiting to be reunited with her at the staging site. "That is just what we are used to seeing. There are so many shootings all the time that it is such a sad reality that this is what we have to live with."

She said her husband was concerned their daughter would have a panic attack but she didn't think that would happen because "the kids just expect this. They hear about it all the time."

"It's terrifying but at the same time I want to see my child. That is the main thing."

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on the scene to help with the investigation.

Olathe Public Schools said in a tweet that Olathe East High School, which has an enrollment of 1,900, is currently under lockdown because of the situation.

"Please know that law enforcement is on site and the building is secured," the district said.

Parents were being directed to a nearby Family Video store and Frontier Park to be reunited with their children. Police asked parents and the public to stay away from the school.

Neither police nor the district immediately returned a phone message from the AP seeking comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kansasschool shootingschoolshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ex-East Bay officer sentenced to 6 years in fatal 2018 shooting
Tax Chat: 7 On Your Side, experts to answer viewer questions
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Thousands from Bay Area to head to Ukraine to fight
Russia-Ukraine: Russia blocks access to Facebook over war
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows bizarre theft turned food fight in SF
Show More
Stanford women's soccer captain Katie Meyer's cause of death revealed
Indiana teacher arrested after video shows him slapping student
LIVE: Track wind speeds around Bay Area
Supreme Court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
Video shows Big Bear bald eagle hatching from its egg
More TOP STORIES News