3 things you never knew about the 'corpse flower' blooming at SF's Conservatory of Flowers

Want to know more about the stinky "corpse flower?" Here's some knowledge for you from San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers Director Matthew Stephens. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Want to know more about the stinky "corpse flower?" Here's some knowledge for you from San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers Director Matthew Stephens.

The Conservatory of Flowers is open for extended viewing hours until 10 p.m. all week, with last admission at 9:30 p.m.

Click here for more information about the corpse flower blooming at San Francisco's Conservatory of Flowers -- Suma the Titan.

We asked San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers visitors what the corpse flower smelled like to them.

