Science

Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan, Lenny Kravitz attend 8th annual Breakthrough awards honoring top scientists

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Celebrities and scientists came together in the Bay Area on Sunday night for the eighth annual Breakthrough prize ceremony. The event recognized the world's top scientists.

There was a red carpet before the ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan were there to present awards.

Lenny Kravitz performed. He talked about the importance of getting young people interested in science.

"There's so much pushing kids to go into so many other directions, whether it be sports, whether it be Hollywood. We need as much help as we can," Kravitz said. "We live in a world where we need great solutions for great problems."

The three-million dollar breakthrough prizes are presented in the fields of life sciences, fundamental physics, and math.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencemountain viewentertainmentnasaawardmark zuckerbergscience
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prayer service for missing San Franciscans after airplane disappears
Hundreds of Windsor residents hold celebration to thank firefighters
Kincade Fire 78 percent contained, holds steady at 77,758 acres burned
Inmates escape from Monterey County Jail
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': ABC7 special report
Wildlife groups push Gov. Newsom to ban rat poisons
Community honors late ABC7 News photographer Lorne Morrison
Show More
Healdsburg Winery destroyed by Kincade Fire holds tastings
Family of man killed in Orinda Airbnb Halloween party shooting speaks out
AccuWeather forecast: Cool evening, and sunny, mild Monday
Halloween ends with a boom
Raiders get late TD pass, defensive stop to beat Lions 31-24
More TOP STORIES News