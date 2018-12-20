METEOR

ABC7 helicopter crew recounts their bird's eye view of the meteor over the Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

An ABC7 helicopter crew was in the sky when they saw a meteor leave a bright trail of light over the Bay Area sky. (KGO-TV)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
HAYWARD (KGO) --
If you listen to ABC7's helicopter crew talk about last night's meteor, you'd think they were talking about a big fish that got away from them.

RELATED: Scientists make sense of mysterious bright light across Bay Area sky

"Suddenly out of the corner of my eye I see a trail. I say, whoa," said Sky7 pilot Olivier Gruner. He tells the story as he sits in the cockpit of the yellow helicopter he was flying over San Francisco yesterday when he saw a bright flash in the sky. Sitting behind him was camera operator Walter Colby.

"Oliver is up there with sweat coming out of his forehead saying, 'What is it?'" recounted Walter with a smile. The two joke about their reaction now, but when they first saw the bright light, they didn't think it was anything extraterrestrial.

Olivier saw it first and alerted Walter.

"So I take a quick look and I see this streak and I say, 'Yeah, that's definitely a rocket launch out of Vandenberg Air Force Base,'" said Walter. "And it turns I was wrong."

RELATED: Mysterious light seen in night sky over California

Walter let his assumptions get the best of him. He shoots rocket launches in his spare time and posts them on YouTube, but he missed an important clue yesterday.
WATCH A ROCKET LAUNCH SHOT BY SKY7 PHOTOGRAPHER

"It looked like a rocket launch. It's just, now that I see it, it was upside down," said Walter.

Luckily, the new camera on the SKY7 can tilt up and they were able to shoot the meteor's trail. Looking back, the whole incident is a little bit sobering for them.

VIDEO: Mysterious light seen in California sky identified as meteor

"A little bit scary to know that up there, there is maybe a meteor is straight going for the earth and we don't even know it yet," said Olivier.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencemeteornasaspaceNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Scientists make sense of mysterious bright light across Bay Area sky
NASA scientist answers questions about meteor seen in California sky
VIDEO: Mysterious light seen in CA sky identified as meteor
Mysterious light seen in night sky over California
METEOR
Scientists make sense of mysterious bright light across Bay Area sky
VIDEO: Mysterious light seen in CA sky identified as meteor
NASA scientist answers questions about meteor seen in California sky
Mysterious light seen in night sky over California
More meteor
SCIENCE
Scientists make sense of mysterious bright light across Bay Area sky
VIDEO: Mysterious light seen in CA sky identified as meteor
NASA scientist answers questions about meteor seen in California sky
Mysterious light seen in night sky over California
More Science
Top Stories
Scientists make sense of mysterious bright light across Bay Area sky
Possible government shutdown: What's closed, what's open
Brewery kicks off sales of beer that gives back to Camp Fire victims
Baby cam monitor hack and kidnapping threat serve as warning for tech security
Officials considering increasing toll prices for Golden Gate Bridge
Monterey Bay Aquarium apologies for viral tweet about otter
8 month multi-agency operation cracks down on retail theft
2 charged with death of a Fremont chef in alleged murder-for-hire scheme
Show More
Bay Area 'Christmas Crab' in short supply due to monster waves
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Effort underway to make safer lithium-ion car batteries to help prevent fires
House approves border wall funding as shutdown nears
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
More News