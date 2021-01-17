Science

Astronomers discover rare 'Super-Earth' outside of our solar system

Astronomers discovered a rare 'Super-Earth,' a hot, rocky exoplanet orbiting one of the oldest stars in the Milky Way Galaxy.

It's called an exoplanet because it's located outside of our solar system.

The new discovery is about 50% bigger than Earth and is three times its mass, which is why astronomers call it a 'Super-Earth.'

It only takes less than half an earth day to go around its own sun.

And it is very hot, with an average temperature of 3,140 degrees Fahrenheit.

This super-earth is about 10 billion years old, making it one of the oldest rocky planets ever to be discovered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencespace
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area MLK events pivot online but King's legacy remains
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Sideshow activity leads to deadly crash on Bay Bridge, CHP says
Bay Area chefs open new restaurant using Tesla stock boom
AccuWeather forecast: Record warmth, dangerous winds and waves today
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
COVID-19 updates: UCSF doctors call for schools to reopen Feb. 1
Show More
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
'MLK/FBI' explores government's attempts to undermine Dr. King
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Marin County teachers get COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News