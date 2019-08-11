Perseid Meteor Shower: Best meteor shower of the year peaks this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak Monday night across the Bay Area.As Earth's orbit sweeps through the debris of the Comet Swift-Tuttle, 50 or more meteors could stream across our night sky in any given hour.Look toward the Northeastern horizon. Let your eyes adjust to the darkness of the night (could take up to 20 minutes) and settle in for the show.The best viewing time is between 12 am and 6 am early Tuesday morning, but meteors will be visible as soon as the sun goes down shortly after 8 pm Monday.One caveat, the moon will almost be full leading to a brighter night sky.As always this time of the year, the farther away from the Coast you are the better the chance of having clear skies.