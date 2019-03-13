Science

Marine Scientists say animal species common in warmer water off Baja have been spotted in Bodega Bay

EMBED <>More Videos

Marine scientists say animal species common in warmer water off Baja have been spotted in Bodega Bay.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You may spot a sea creature never seen before in the waters off Northern California during your next day at the beach.

Marine scientists say animal species common in warmer water off Baja have been spotted in Bodega Bay.

A study suggests a giant patch of warm water coined the "warm water blob" is the reason.

The blob was first documented in 2014 and scientists say it's linked to changes in climate and ocean ecosystems.

Scientists documented 37 warm water species that have never been seen so far north before.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sciencebodega bayfishoceansus worldclimate change
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shooting between deputy, suspects reported in San Leandro
'Advocating for evil': Death penalty decision has Petaluma father speaking out
'It's deeply moral to me': Gov. Newsom explains death penalty decision
Operation Varsity Blues: What's happened so far
Admissions scandal: Stanford appoints interim head coach for sailing team
Bay Area mountain lion researchers release adorable video of two new cubs
Celebrating Pi Day at the Exploratorium
Show More
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Health officials warn of measles exposure at LAX
New 'Bachelorette' revealed: See who's getting another chance at love
Thompson tweets apology to Warriors fans
More TOP STORIES News