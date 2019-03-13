SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You may spot a sea creature never seen before in the waters off Northern California during your next day at the beach.Marine scientists say animal species common in warmer water off Baja have been spotted in Bodega Bay.A study suggests a giant patch of warm water coined the "warm water blob" is the reason.The blob was first documented in 2014 and scientists say it's linked to changes in climate and ocean ecosystems.Scientists documented 37 warm water species that have never been seen so far north before.