SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Have you ever been so fascinated by something or someone that you notice nothing else around you? That's exactly what happened to two divers in Brazil.
They were so captivated by the discovery of a bright new fish species that they failed to notice the giant shark swimming above them.
The California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco shared video of the encounter along with a message.
"That feeling when your science-obsessed colleagues won't look up long enough to notice the 8- to 10-foot shark directly overhead," said the Academy.
Officials say scientific divers from the California Academy of Sciences were looking Tosanoides aphrodite.
"A fish so beautiful it makes you blind to the enormous shark watching you work, tweeted the Academy.
The video was taken on a recent expedition to the remote Brazilian archipelago of St. Paul's Rocks.
"This is one of the most beautiful fishes I've ever seen," says Dr. Luiz Rocha, the Academy's Curator of Fishes and co-leader of the Hope for Reefs initiative. "It was so enchanting it made us ignore everything around it."
In the video, the team's dive safety officer tries his best to tell the crews "look at the shark!" but to no avail. The sixgill shark eventually swims away.
The new fish description is published in Zookeys.