Exploratorium seeks public feedback on proposed Alvord Lake installation

Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

By Hoodline
The list of big, imminent changes for the Haight and Stanyan area is growing steadily--from the redevelopment of McDonald's, to a redesign of Golden Gate Park's Stanyan Street frontage, to new traffic lights and bulbouts as part of the Upper Haight pedestrian realm project.

The newest upgrade, as we reported last month, is a proposed partnership between Rec & Park and the Exploratorium, for a two-year temporary installation at Alvord Lake.

As a first step in that process, the Exploratorium is soliciting neighbors' opinions on the future installation in the form of a survey. Next Tuesday, July 31 is the last day to submit feedback.

In a reminder note to neighbors, the Friends of Alvord Lake's Susan Strolis encouraged them to complete the survey. "In order to create something that responds directly to the site, the project team is looking for some general feedback about your use of and experience in this part of the park," she wrote.

In the meantime, if you're looking to get your hands dirty and help spruce up Alvord Lake in the short term, you can join the Friends of Alvord Lake this Saturday, July 28 from 9am-noon for weeding, planting, mulching, and general clean-up work. Volunteers convene there every fourth Saturday morning of the month.

Improvements slated for the rest of the Stanyan frontage area--including improved paths, game areas, and new plantings--are expected to proceed later this summer.
