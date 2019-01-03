ACCUWEATHER

How to watch the Quadrantids, first meteor shower of 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

Just days into 2019, stargazers have their chance to catch a glimpse of the year's first meteor shower, the Quadrantids. (AccuWeather)

Just days into 2019, stargazers have their chance to catch a glimpse of the year's first meteor shower, the Quadrantids.

Look to the sky for shooting stars beginning around midnight and into the overnight hours between Thursday and Friday. Unlike most meteor showers, the Quadrantids' peak is very brief and lasts only a few hours, according to AccuWeather. It's short because the debris field left by the asteroid 2003 EH1 is perpendicular to the Earth's orbit.

Don't let the short peak deter you -- the Quadrantids are also one of the best meteor showers, boasting between 60 and 100 meteors per hour. The radiant point is below the Big Dipper.
Related Topics:
scienceaccuweathermeteorspaceu.s. & world
ACCUWEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: More frost this morning
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of Bay Area
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
More accuweather
SCIENCE
China becomes first to land on moon's far side
Ultima Thule arrive from NASA's New Horizon spacecraft
New Horizon spacecraft to send images of new planet
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off for International Space Station
SF's first city-run high ropes course slated for John McLaren Park
More Science
Top Stories
Video shows aftermath of Oakland hit-and-run involving teen
Bay Area to get soaked by series of storms
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
Warriors fans line up early for tickets to Curry's party in Oakland
Oakland girl hit by gunfire on NYE improving, officials say
Domestic violence charge dropped against ex-49er Reuben Foster
SoCal congressman reintroduces impeachment articles against Trump
Pelosi's granddaughter jumps for joy during House speaker election
Show More
Parents speak out after boy dies from smell of cooking fish
Trump makes surprise appearance in White House briefing room
NYC squirrel enjoys egg roll snack
Rep. Nancy Pelosi elected Speaker of the House
Historic congresswomen celebrate first day at work
More News