Golden Gate Park's Peacock Meadow closes for irrigation update

Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

By Hoodline
If you've passed by the Conservatory of Flowers in Golden Gate Park over the last week or so, you might have wondered about the state of Peacock Meadow, the popular adjacent dog run, volleyball lawn and picnic area.

The meadow is currently closed to the public, except for perimeter pass-through paths. And it's been completely dug up, with trenches running back and forth across the width of it.
Peacock Meadow, prior to construction. | Photo: SF Rec & Park

Tamara Aparton, deputy director of public affairs for Rec & Park, said that the work on the meadow is intended to automate its irrigation system, which has used manual hose couplings up until now.

It'll also allow the city to use more recycled water and greywater to water the meadow, reducing its reliance on fresh drinking water from Hetch Hetchy.

Construction on the meadow will continue for a few more weeks, but Aparton said it should wrap up by February 16th.
