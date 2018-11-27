NASA

Viral NASA handshake pays homage to 49ers players

When InSight landed the team at JPL celebrated, two of the team members were even caught doing a special handshake that has gone viral. (KGO-TV)

NASA engineers are still buzzing Tuesday morning after the amazing landing of the InSight spacecraft on Mars.

When the InSight landed the team at JPL celebrated, two of the team members were even caught doing a special handshake that has taken the internet by storm. The celebration rivals some of the handshakes you see in the NBA. No word on how long they'd been practicing.



According to ESPN correspondent Michele Steele, the handshake was an homage to 49ers players Marquise Goodwin and Kendrick Bourne who did the handshake after a touchdown at a Chiefs game.



The spacecraft sent back a first photo of the surface. It deployed its solar panels overnight.

Engineers will runs tests to ensure InSight's instruments are okay after the touch down near the Martian equator and will make sure it's ready to begin exploring the interior of Mars.

