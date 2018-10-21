'Headless chicken monster' spotted swimming in Antarctic Ocean

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4530822" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The "headless chicken monster" (Enypniastes eximia) is a swimming sea cucumber that was first filmed in 2017 in the Gulf of Mexico and has never before been seen so far south as it recently was, scientists said. (NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research, File)