nasa

House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday

An asteroid the size of a house will pass the Earth Wednesday, eventually reaching a distance closer to Earth than the moon, according to AccuWeather.

The newly discovered Asteroid 2020 GH2 will pass within the orbit of the moon, about 223,000 miles away. It's between 43 and 70 feet wide.

NASA's asteroid watch regularly monitors the sky to watch out for astronomical objects that may pose a danger to hitting Earth.

The asteroid, discovered April 11, does not pose a risk to the planet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweathernasau.s. & worldspace
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NASA
'Houston, we've had a problem': Remembering Apollo 13 at 50
Astronaut says spouse falsely accused her of crime in space
Astronauts read stories to kids from the Space Station
Astronauts wanted: NASA looking for space explorers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Newsom gives update on California's fight against COVID-19
Coronavirus: San Francisco COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000
First responders honor medical workers in the South Bay
Would you give up personal data to return to work?
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Study: Social distancing practices may last until 2022
Show More
Coronavirus supplies: How Feds uncovered fraud involving 39 million N95 masks
Outside Lands could be next big Bay Area event canceled due to COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Newsom unveils plan to reopen California amid COVID-19 crisis
WATCH TODAY: Garcetti to announce plans on scaling back 'safer-at-home' orders
More TOP STORIES News