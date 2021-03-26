accuweather

Worm moon: How to see the next full moon in the sky this weekend

The last weekend of March begins with a bright full moon, the worm moon, shining in the sky.

The full moon will first appear right around sunset on Sunday, March 28, in the eastern sky. It will glow all night long, eventually setting in the west around sunrise on Monday, according to AccuWeather.

The worm moon gets its unique name because earthworms begin to resurface at this time of year.

It is also considered the last full moon of winter, but in 2021, it marks the beginning of spring.

The next full moon, in April, will be the first of three supermoons this year, according to AccuWeather.
