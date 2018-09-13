SCIENCE

LIVE: Hundreds protest Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A huge protest is taking place outside the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco at the Moscone Center.

Delegates to the historic gathering are expected to take action to reduce carbon emissions, but not everyone is happy with the efforts.

Protesters are calling on Governor Brown for more ambitious regulations. They're demanding an end to oil drilling and gas production in California.

RELATED: Global Climate Action Summit in SF attracts leading minds

ABC7 News crews on the ground say traffic is being diverted Hawthorne because of the protest.

The demonstration is also causing other traffic delays and Muni reroutes, so be aware of if you're headed that way.

MORE: See more stories, photos, and video on climate change

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scienceenvironmentclimate changeprotestSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Heavy security in anticipation of Climate Summit in SF
Global Climate Action Summit being held in San Francisco
Climatologists worry bigger, record-setting wildfires looming in California
SCIENCE
Heavy security in anticipation of Climate Summit in SF
Seaweed may reduce cows' greenhouse gas emissions
Hundreds gather to watch Perseid Meteor Shower in Oakland
Multi-year photo project captures animal life on Mount Tam
More Science
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Outer bands approaching Carolina coast
Trump rejects Puerto Rico hurricane death toll, blames Dems
BART 'accidentally' records tens of thousands of license plates
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler than average today
San Francisco threatens to yellow tag Millennium Tower
6 dead, including suspect, in Bakersfield shootings, police say
PHOTOS: Bracing for Hurricane Florence
Got $1,100? Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet
Show More
BTS Army celebrates 'Love Yourself' concert in Oakland
Video shows two children playing unsupervised on ledge in Vallejo
Russians accused of poisoning ex-spy say they were in Salisbury to visit cathedral
Fly into Florence's eye with USAF Hurricane Hunters
What do hurricane categories really mean?
More News