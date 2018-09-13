Protestors at 3rd and Howard in San Francisco, calling on Gov. Jerry Brown to do more for the environment. pic.twitter.com/CJL9upsuVd — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 13, 2018

A huge protest is taking place outside the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco at the Moscone Center.Delegates to the historic gathering are expected to take action to reduce carbon emissions, but not everyone is happy with the efforts.Protesters are calling on Governor Brown for more ambitious regulations. They're demanding an end to oil drilling and gas production in California.ABC7 News crews on the ground say traffic is being diverted Hawthorne because of the protest.The demonstration is also causing other traffic delays and Muni reroutes, so be aware of if you're headed that way.