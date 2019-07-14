moon landing 50th

Who walked on the moon? A look back at the Apollo moonwalkers

During the Apollo space program, 12 men walked on the moon from 1969 to 1972. Neil Armstrong was the first and Gene Cernan was the last to leave the lunar surface. Eight have died.

The moonwalkers were:

Apollo 11 (1969)

  • Neil Armstrong. Died in 2012.
  • Buzz Aldrin


Apollo 12 (1969)

  • Charles "Pete" Conrad. Died in 1999.
  • Alan Bean. Died in 2018.

Apollo 14 (1971)

  • Alan Shepard. Died in 1998
  • Edgar Mitchell. Died in 2016.

Apollo 15 (1971)

  • David Scott
  • James Irwin. Died in 1991.

Apollo 16 (1972)

  • John Young. Died in 2018.
  • Charles Duke


Apollo 17 (1972)

  • Eugene Cernan. Died in 2017.
  • Harrison "Jack" Schmitt


