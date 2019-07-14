Who walked on the moon? A look back at the Apollo moonwalkers

Neil Armstrong. Died in 2012.

Buzz Aldrin

Charles "Pete" Conrad. Died in 1999.

Alan Bean. Died in 2018.

Alan Shepard. Died in 1998

Edgar Mitchell. Died in 2016.

David Scott

James Irwin. Died in 1991.

John Young. Died in 2018.

Charles Duke

Eugene Cernan. Died in 2017.

Harrison "Jack" Schmitt

During the Apollo space program, 12 men walked on the moon from 1969 to 1972. Neil Armstrong was the first and Gene Cernan was the last to leave the lunar surface. Eight have died.The moonwalkers were: