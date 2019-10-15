MONTEREY, Calif. (KGO) -- Marine biologists are livestreaming the search for an octopus garden, in the shade of the Monterey Bay marine sanctuary.
The Nautilus crew deployed remote submarines to explore the depths at 12,000 feet below at a rocky area where thousands of brooding octopi lay their eggs.
RELATED: Octopus changing colors while sleeping may be indicator it's dreaming, scientists say
Researchers are livestreaming the entire mission for five days.
They are collecting samples, trying to better understand life in the deep ocean.
See more stories and videos about the oceans and marine life here.
Marine biologists livestream their search for 'octopus garden' in Monterey Bay
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More