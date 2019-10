Marine biologists livestream their search for 'octopus garden' in Monterey Bay

MONTEREY, Calif. (KGO) -- Marine biologists are livestreaming the search for an octopus garden, in the shade of the Monterey Bay marine sanctuary. The Nautilus crew deployed remote submarines to explore the depths at 12,000 feet below at a rocky area where thousands of brooding octopi lay their eggs.Researchers are livestreaming the entire mission for five days.They are collecting samples, trying to better understand life in the deep ocean.