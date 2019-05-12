Science

Meteor that streaked over Chicago captured on camera

CHICAGO -- A meteor streaked over Chicago Friday night and several people captured the moment on camera.

A north suburban Riverwoods resident caught fireball on his Nest Doorbell Cam but he says didn't even realize it until people started talking about the meteor on Twitter.

The meteor appears to have fallen over Chicago.

In the west suburbs, Woodridge police sergeant also captured the meteor on dash cam.

The police department shared that video on its Facebook page.



Meteors are little particles of sand and grit according to ABC 7 Chicago Meteorologist Mark McGinnis.

McGinnis says as it's coming out of space into the upper part of the atmosphere it hits friction and it lights up.

"That's what you're seeing, that's the light that's produced, and they happen all the time," McGinnis said. "It's just that during the day, obviously, we don't see it, unless it's much more significant."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencechicagocaught on videometeorcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News