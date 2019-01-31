SCIENCE

NASA Ames & San Jose State students cheer on satellite launch

EMBED </>More Videos

Students, professors and scientists from NASA Ames cheered from San Jose State's Student Union, watching the Technology Education Satellite 8, or TechEdSat 8, being deployed into space from the International Space Station. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Several San Jose State students were feeling "out of this world" this morning.

Their joint project with NASA is now floating in space.

RELATED: NASA Ames in Mountain View welcomes back furloughed workers for first full work week

Students, professors and scientists from NASA Ames cheered from San Jose State's Student Union, watching the Technology Education Satellite 8, or TechEdSat 8, being deployed into space from the International Space Station.

They knew this day was coming after their satellite was taken to the International Space Station on "Space X 16" back on December 5th.

This is a partnership between NASA Ames and San Jose State.

PHOTOS: Bay Area stargazers share photos of super blood wolf moon

TechEdSat 8contains multiple communications platforms and a virtual reality experiment.

Brothers and San Jose State aerospace engineering students, Roberto and Jesus Rosila, worked on the VR project.

"I think it's a huge honor that both siblings from a first generation family put something in space with the support of like our staff, and faculty and Ames," said older brother and masters student Roberto Rosila.

San Jose State grad student Zach Hughes developed the exo-brake.

RELATED: First pictures of Ultima Thule arrive from NASA's New Horizon spacecraft

It's a parachute like device that is deployed on the satellite after it leaves the International Space Station.

"So we're developing a way to launch satellites or launch payloads out of the International Space Station, out of the ISS and quickly and cheaply come back to earth without the need of a rocket," said Hughes.

Marcus Murbach is an adjunct professor at San Jose State and also a researcher at NASA Ames.

He helped start this program more than 7 years ago, a partnership that's launching satellites and careers.

RELATED: NASA scientist with SETI institute answers questions about meteor seen in California sky

Murbach added, "It's wonderful to work with them. We have a really bright generation coming up and I'm really proud to be part of that."

This satellite is expected to burn up in the atmosphere, but that's part of the testing.

More satellites are in the works in the future and Murbach says they continue to get more efficient.

See more stories and videos about NASA.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencenasasatellitesspacetechnologyresearchSan Jose State UniversitySan Jose
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
Former A's slugger Jose Canseco goes on Twitter rant about aliens
Jan. 28 marks anniversary of Challenger explosion
Rec & Park to introduce 'Park Stop' restroom attendant program at 7 city parks
Golden Gate Park's Peacock Meadow closes for irrigation update
More Science
Top Stories
All lanes re-opened after multi-car crash on Bay Bridge
Marin Catholic HS creates special message for Jared Goff
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Jussie Smollett's family releases statement on attack of 'Empire' actor
Tom Brady's parents talk about going to 9th Super Bowl
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm heading to Bay Area
30 customers come forward after gas in SJ was blamed for cars breaking down
Senor Sisig opening restaurant in SF's Mission District
Show More
WATCH LIVE TUESDAY: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Border agency makes biggest-ever fentanyl bust
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Honduran mother speaks out after being reunited with daughter at SFO
More News