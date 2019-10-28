space

NASA image shows jack-o-lantern sun

Halloween is just days away and there's a sense of celebration throughout the galaxy.

A NASA satellite captured a 2014 image of the sun making a 'jack-o-lantern' face as seen in ultraviolet light.

NASA posted the photo on its Facebook page over the weekend, along with a link to download a high-resolution image of the photo. The post had more than 1,000 shares as of Monday morning.



"Even our star celebrates the spooky season," the post says. "In 2014, active regions on the Sun created this jack-o'-lantern face, as seen in ultraviolet light by our Solar Dynamics Observatory satellite."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehalloweennasaspace
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPACE
Samsung's space selfie phone crash-lands in couple's yard
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak tonight
Clear Bay Area skies make for excellent Orionid meteor shower viewing conditions
Mercury to pass directly between Earth, sun in rare event
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kincade Fire grows to 54,000 acres, 5 percent contained
PG&E warns customers of more possible outages this week
Blaze erupts along 405 Fwy. near Getty Center, prompts evacuations
AccuWeather forecast: Breezy conditions, high fire danger continues
Here are the fires burning in Bay Area today
Power shutoffs expected to majorly impact Bay Area's Monday commute
Kincade Fire: Incredible video shows battle to save Windsor
Show More
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones
New emergency evacuations in Santa Rosa as Kincade Fire doubles in size
Air Quality Forecast: Smoke impact from multiple Bay Area fires
Martinez fire update: Evacuations lifted, 50 acres burned
Sonoma County Kincade Fire: Evacuation centers, donations and other resources
More TOP STORIES News