Science

NASA hiring people to test artificial gravity

EMBED <>More Videos

NASA and European Space Agency looking for volunteers

GERMANY (KGO) -- If you like lying around all day - NASA and the European Space agency has the job for you.

The space agencies are looking for 24 volunteers to remain in bed for two months.

Scientists are trying to determine if they can keep an astronaut's body in good shape by using artificial gravity.

If you are selected you'll be able to spend all day watching TV, movies, playing video games, or reading.

Find more information here

You'll also have to do everything else lying down including eating, washing, showering and going to the bathroom.

The pay is $19,000 for the 60 day experiment.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sciencenasaastronautspacestudy
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Alameda woman says squatters moved into her house, even changed locks
Bay Area man awarded $80 million after a jury said Roundup caused his cancer
Sleepless in San Jose? Trains rattle neighbors overnight
Powerball results: Winning tickets matching 5 of 6 numbers sold in Bay Area
VIDEO: Stranded baby sea otters rescued off California coast
Curry, Durant each score 28 points, Warriors beat Grizzlies
Fairfield high school closed following 'threat of violence'
Show More
CHP chopper catches suspect by landing inside Amazon center
4-year-old Oakland boy shot in head, in critical condition
Man beaten unconscious with baseball bat in Fresno
Parking problems create daily disputes for Redwood City neighborhood
SF jury awards $80M in weed killer cancer case
More TOP STORIES News