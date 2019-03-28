NASA hiring people to test artificial gravity

GERMANY (KGO) -- If you like lying around all day - NASA and the European Space agency has the job for you.The space agencies are looking for 24 volunteers to remain in bed for two months.Scientists are trying to determine if they can keep an astronaut's body in good shape by using artificial gravity.If you are selected you'll be able to spend all day watching TV, movies, playing video games, or reading.You'll also have to do everything else lying down including eating, washing, showering and going to the bathroom.The pay is $19,000 for the 60 day experiment.