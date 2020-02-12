NASA looking to hire for next class of astronauts

Have you ever dreamed of becoming an astronaut? Now's your chance, because NASA is hiring!The space agency is accepting applications for its next class of astronauts from March 2nd to the 31st.Among the requirements are US citizenship and a master's degree in one of the "STEM" fields, which are science, technology, engineering or math.The master's degree requirement can be met in several other ways.Candidates must pass NASA's long-duration spaceflight physical.NASA currently has 48 astronauts.A handful of new ones will be hired for the astronaut corps and begin training.These "Artemis Generation" astronauts could end up on the International Space Station or future planned missions to the moon and mars.