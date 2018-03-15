NASA

NASA says twin astronauts DNA now different after space travel

EMBED </>More Videos

The space agency studied the DNA of twin astronauts Scott and Mark Kelly. (HCN/The Friendswood Journal)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
You would expect a trip to space to be transformative, but NASA says it can lead to permanent DNA changes.

The space agency studied the DNA of twin astronauts Scott and Mark Kelly.

RELATED: Mark your calendars: The 'super blue blood moon' and more sky-watching events in 2018

Scott spent a year on the International Space Station while Mark remained on Earth.

Now two years later, NASA says 7 percent of Scott's DNA has changed, meaning the brothers are no longer identical.
Click here to read more from the NASA study.

Click here for a look at more stories about NASA.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencenasamark kellyscott kellyastronautDNAu.s. & worldspace
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NASA
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
Happy 4th! NASA shares image of 'celestial fireworks'
NASA's Curiosity rover takes 'selfie' during Mars dust storm
NASA finds more evidence of possible ancient life on Mars
Liftoff! Three more astronauts on their way to the ISS
More nasa
SCIENCE
Hundreds gather to watch Perseid Meteor Shower in Oakland
Multi-year photo project captures animal life on Mount Tam
Exploratorium offers up-close look at ocean research
SJSU science experiment deemed suspicious, detonated by bomb squad
Why we should learn more about oceans
More Science
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News