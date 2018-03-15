NEW YORK --You would expect a trip to space to be transformative, but NASA says it can lead to permanent DNA changes.
The space agency studied the DNA of twin astronauts Scott and Mark Kelly.
RELATED: Mark your calendars: The 'super blue blood moon' and more sky-watching events in 2018
Scott spent a year on the International Space Station while Mark remained on Earth.
Now two years later, NASA says 7 percent of Scott's DNA has changed, meaning the brothers are no longer identical.
Click here to read more from the NASA study.
Click here for a look at more stories about NASA.